Knifeman tries to rob woman in Leamington

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man with a knife attempted to rob a woman in Leamington.

The incident happened in an alleyway that connects Tachbrook Road and Culworth Drive at around 10.40am today, Wednesday April 17.

The man is described as being around 20 years old and wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 139 of 17 April 2019.

Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.