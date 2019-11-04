Kenilworth teen one of five arrested people after five police officers were assaulted over the weekend

A Kenilworth teenager is one of five people to be arrested after five police officers were assaulted over the weekend.

Two officers suffered bite wounds to their hands when assaulted by a woman in Newdgate Street, Nuneaton on Friday (November 1) afternoon. They were responding to a report of a man breaching his bail conditions.

Police GV

A 28-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers.

A 48-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer after it is alleged he attempted to intervene.

The man and woman have been bailed while enquiries continue.

In a separate incident in Park Road, Bedworth, on Saturday (November 2) night, an officer was spat at an officer and two others suffered minor injuries to their heads when they were allegedly assaulted.

The officers were conducting enquiries following a report of criminal damage in Leicester Street, Bedworth.

A 16-year-old boy from Kenilworth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers and criminal damage. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

A 16-year-old boy from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers and theft. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

A 15-year-old boy from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Lee Kemp from Warwickshire Police said: “It is unacceptable for officers to be assaulted or abused when they are carrying out their duties.

“Our officers work hard to protect people from harm and like everyone else they have a right to go about their work without fear of violence or abuse.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquires should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.