Kenilworth shop staff hit in the face with cider bottle during theft

A member of staff was hit in the face with a cider bottle during a theft at a shop in Kenilworth.

The incident took place on Friday March 22 at an Off Licence premises in Albion Street.

Albion Street in Kenilworth. Photo from Google Street View.

According to Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch, two teenagers were reported to be stealing alcohol and were challenged by a member of staff.

They then threw a bottle cider at a member of staff, which hit them in the face, before making off towards Arthur Street.

Both males have been described as white aged approximately 15 to 16.

One was described as around 5 foot tall of slim build wearing a dark blue jacket, dark blue trousers and covering his face with clothes. The other offender was described as also slim build around 4ft.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnesses the incident to call them on 101 quoting incident 379 of March 22.