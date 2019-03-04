Kenilworth residents reminded to be vigilant after spate of incidents

Residents in Kenilworth are being reminded to be vigilant after a spate of incidents.

On Tuesday February 26 (incident 111 of February 27) there was an attempted break-in at a property in Willoughby Avenue.

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant

The incident happened around 7pm where someone smashed a window but did not gain access to the property which was alarmed.

On Saturday (incident 374 of March 2) at sometime between 2.30pm and 6.45pm vehicle registration plates were stolen from a red Ford KA, which was parked in Clinton Lane.

This morning (Monday) at around 1.30am, three men were spotted in hoodies acting suspiciously around vehicles in the Priorsfield Road area. This is incident 48 of March 4.

Following these incident police are reminding residents to be vigilant and that if anyone may have heard or seen anything suspicious or have any information about any of these incidents they should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number given.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111