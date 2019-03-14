Kenilworth residents praised for quick actions in assisting police

Kenilworth residents have been praised for their quick actions and for assisting police officers during an incident earlier this week.

On Tuesday one twenty-year-old man and two teenagers were arrested in Kenilworth.

Residents have been praised for their actions in assisting the police.

All three were charged with burglary.

There was a heavy police presence in the town at the town and it has emerged that residents assisted the police.

According to the Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch team a resident witnessed suspicious behaviour and immediately dialled 999. This then led to police officers attending the scene with a police dog unit and a police helicopter. Members of the public also assisted the officers with their work which then led to the arrests.

A spokesperson for Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch said: "We continually stress that it's by people being vigilant that the community stands the best chance in fighting and ultimately deterring crime in our area.

"The events in the western area of Kenilworth prove beyond doubt that vigilance by the community in support of the police is a central element to the success in fighting crime.

"With members of Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team together with response officers, the police dog unit and the police helicopter responding a excellent result was achieved and shows that police patrols and presence across the town is in place and can make a real difference when supported by vigilance from the community."

Late yesterday afternoon a spokesperson from Warwickshire Police provided the following statement to Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch.

The statement said: "On Tuesday March 12 Police were called to a reported burglary to a property in Kenilworth.

"Police Officers from Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team, Leamington, the Operational Policing Unit, Dog section and plain clothes officers all attended the scene, and with assistance from the general public, three males were apprehended nearby and arrested.

"Warwickshire Police would like to thank the members of public in Kenilworth, who through their vigilance and actions, enabled the arrest of these suspects immediately at the scene."