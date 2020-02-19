Jewellery stolen during Warwick home burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of jewellery during a residential burglary in Warwick.

The burglary occurred after unknown offender(s) entered a home in Aragon Drive, Warwick between the hours of 1 and 4.55pm on Thursday February 13.

Police

Once inside the home the offender(s) made a 'messy muddy' search of the upstairs.

Jewellery and some foreign cash were stolen during were removed from the property in a pillow case.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 108 of February 14.

If you have seen or heard anything suspicious or have information that may relate to this incident please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111