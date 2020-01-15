Jewellery stolen during Warwick burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of jewellery during a burglary at a property in Warwick.

The burglary occurred at a property in Station Avenue, Warwick.

Police

Offenders gained entry by breaking a panel of the conservatory door.

Once inside an untidy search of the house was made.

A camera and items of jewellery were stolen during the burglary.

The burglary occurred overnight between Sunday January 12 and 5.45pm on Monday January 13.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 328 of January 13.

If you have any information or seen anything suspicious that may relate to this incident please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting the reference number above.