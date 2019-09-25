Jewellery stolen during Kenilworth residential burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after jewellery was stolen during a Kenilworth residential burglary.

The burglary occurred after offenders entered the rear of a property at Elizabeth Way off Castle Hill in Kenilworth between 8.15am and 6.30pm on Monday September 23.

Police

Once inside the property the offenders carried out an untidy search and a number of items of jewellery were stolen.

Anyone with information about the jewellery theft burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 376 of September 2019.

Police are also looking for information in an unrelated attempted burglary in Hodgetts Lane of Kenilworth.

The attempted burglary occurred between 9.30 and 10.15pm on Saturday September 21.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 492.