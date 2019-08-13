Jewellery stolen during Kenilworth home burglary

Police are looking information in a residential burglary in Kenilworth, during which jewellery and a white Triumph motorcycle were among the items taken from a home.

Offenders forced their way into a residential property on Spring Lane and stole four pedal cycles from inside a garage at the property along with the motorcycle and jewellery.

The burglary happened between 4pm on Thursday August 8 and 8.45pm on Saturday August 10.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call Warwickshire Police on 101 using the following crime reference number 23/33454/19.

Alternatively people can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.