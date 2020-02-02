Jewellery among items stolen during Kenilworth burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of jewellery during a burglary in Kenilworth.

The burglary happened after offender(s) forced their way into a property in John O Gaunt Road, Kenilworth.

Police

Once inside the offender(s) made an untidy search and stole a purse, a quantity of cash and some items of jewellery.

The burglary occurred between 7 and 10.30pm yesterday (Saturday February 1).

Anyone with information about the John O Gaunt Road burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 463 of February 1.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.