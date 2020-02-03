Inquest into death of Leamington stabbing victim will open this week

The inquest into the death of Leamington stabbing victim will open this week.

On Wednesday (February 5) Warwickshire County Coroner Sean McGovern will open the inquest into the death of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice in Tachbrook Road, Leamington, on January 15.

Nasir Patrice

The hearing will be in Court 1 of the Warwickshire Justice Centre at 9:15am.

A post mortem has a;ready confirmed that Nasir Patrice died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Over the weekend, Warwickshire Police charged a third teenager from London in connection with the investigation into Nasir's death.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with kidnap and perverting the course of justice.

Another 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, also from London, has been charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Four other males were arrested in connection with the incident during the first week of the investigation and have been released on bail.

Nazir's family have paid tribute to him.

