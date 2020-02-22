Information wanted in theft of bicycles during Kineton burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of two bicycles during a burglary in Kineton.

The burglary occurred after unknown offenders forced their way into a garage in St Peters Road, Kineton.

During the burglary offenders stole two bicycles with a total value of approximately £2000.

Other garages were also damaged, but entry was not successful for those garages.

The burglary occurred on Saturday February 15.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 178 of February 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.