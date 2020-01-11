Information wanted in Kenilworth attempted burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating an attempted burglary of a property in Kenilworth.

Offenders attempted to break into a property in Windmill Close, Kenilworth. Offenders unsuccessfully tried to force open a rear door of the property.

Police

The attempted burglary occurred between 5.30pm. on Saturday December 28 and 2pm on Thursday January 2.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 215 of January 9.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information related to this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.