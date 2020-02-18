Information wanted in hit and run collision in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in a hit and run collision in Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth over the weekend.

No one was appears to have been injured in the incident.

Police

The collision occurred around 7pm on Sunday February 16.

The incident happened after two vehicles parked in Whitemoor Road were struck by another vehicle that failed to stop. The vehicle made off towards Whateley's Drive.

Anyone with information about the hit and run collision can call police on 101 quoting incident number 382 of February 16.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.