Warwickshire Police are looking for information in connection to the damages caused to some allotments in Shipston.

Officers with the Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were contacted by a member of the community today (Friday February 21) regarding damage that has been caused to allotments behind the Scout hut on New Street.

Any information can be passed onto police by calling 101 quoting incident number 151 of Friday February 21.