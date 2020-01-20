Information wanted in Burton Green burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the burglary of a home in Burton Green.

Offenders smashed the rear patio doors and rear kitchen window of a property in Oak Tree Close, Burton Green.

Police

The burglary occurred between 2 and 4.30pm on Saturday January 18.

It is not what, if anything, has been stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 quoting incident 290 of January 18.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information related to this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.