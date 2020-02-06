Information wanted after two iPods stolen during Warwick burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of two iPads during the burglary of a property in Warwick.

The burglary occurred between 5pm on Friday January 31 and 9am on Monday February 3 at a property on Heathcote Industrial Estate, Warwick.

Police

Offenders unknown damaged the door on entry to the premises, did a messy search of the premises, and took two iPads.

No description of offenders is currently available, but police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 87 of February 3.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.