Hundreds of pounds worth of damage caused after hit and run in Kenilworth

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage has been caused to a car after a hit and run in Kenilworth.

The incident happened sometime between 1pm and 3pm last Friday (May 31 May) where an unknown vehicle hit a Vauxhall Astra vehicle that was parked in Dudley Road.

Dudley Road in Kenilworth. Photo from Google Street View.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 77 of June 1.

Alternatively information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.