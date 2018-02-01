House burgled and car broken into in recent Kenilworth crimes

A house was burgled and a car broken into in Kenilworth crimes committed in recent days.

Between 11.30pm on Wednesday January 24 and midday on Thursday January 25, offenders smashed the passenger side window of a car parked in Crewe Lane and stole a handbag and contents from the inside.

And between 8pm on Tuesday January 30 and 9pm on Wednesday January 31, unknown offenders got into home in Clifden Grove by breaking in through the back door.

Once inside, an untidy search took place and electrical household items were taken along with iPads. The offenders left through the front door of the property.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101.