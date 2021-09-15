Hit-and-run driver found hiding in bushes after causing a major motorway crash near Leamington and Warwick

A hit-and-run driver was found hiding in bushes after causing a major motorway crash near Leamington and Warwick. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

A hit-and-run driver was found hiding in bushes after causing a major motorway crash near Leamington and Warwick.

A driver of a VW Passat collided with the central barrier - and then collided into the back of another vehicle, causing that car to leave the road and go up onto a grass embankment.

The driver of the Passat ran off leaving his vehicle abandoned in lane three of an unlit motorway.

A driver of a VW Passat collided with the central barrier - and then collided into the back of another vehicle, causing that car to leave the road and go up onto a grass embankment. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police managed to track the driver down hiding in bushes on the nearby B4100.

"The driver was arrested as he had failed to register himself as the owner of the vehicle. He had no insurance, a provisional driving licence and no MOT. The driver was reported to court for the offences and the vehicle recovered."

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the M40 Northbound near to junction 12.