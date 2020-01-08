Handbag stolen during Kenilworth vehicle break-in

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a handbag during a vehicle break-in this week in Kenilworth.

Offenders broke into a blue Hyundai parked in Windmill Close (off Lower Ladyes Hill), Kenilworth by smashing a rear window of the vehicle.

Police

The offenders stolen a pale blue leather handbag that was inside the vehicle and which contained a number of gift vouchers.

The vehicle break-in occurred between 10pm yesterday (Tuesday January 7) and 8 this morning (Wednesday January 8).

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-in can call police on 101 quoting incident number 152 of January 8.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have information about this incident then you can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.