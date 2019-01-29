Governor from school in Warwick resigns after being arrested as part of 'ongoing investigation'

A school governor at a school in Warwick has resigned after he was arrested as part of an 'ongoing investigation'.

He stepped down from his role at Myton School because of the police investigation.

There is an ongoing police investigation.

It is understood that he was arrested over the weekend in Manchester.

A spokesperson from Myton School said: "We can confirm that a school governor has resigned with immediate effect following his arrest as part of an ongoing police investigation.

"The governor was only appointed in September 2018 and his appointment was confirmed only after the school had carried out all necessary DBS checks.

"The safeguarding of all our pupils is our highest priority.

"During his short tenure the school followed its safeguarding processes at all times and none of the allegations relate to the school or its pupils.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while there is an ongoing police investigation.”

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for a comment.