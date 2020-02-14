Further charge in connection with Leamington murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice from Birmingham have charged a further person.

The incident happened on Tachbrook Road in Leamington on January 15.

Abraham Kombey, 18, from Erith, Greater London, has been charged with kidnap and perverting the course of justice.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Warwickshire Justice Centre in Nuneaton this morning (Friday, 14 February).

Murder victim Nasir Patrice.