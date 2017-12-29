Fundraising page launched to give fitting send off for 29-year-old from Warwick

The community in Warwick are rallying together to help give a fitting send off for a 29-year-old who died this week.

The community in Warwick were left shocked when a 29-year-old died on Tuesday evening.

Scott Bosley, known as Boz to his friends and local community, was discovered with stab wounds outside a property on Kettlewell Close, in the Woodloes area of the town, at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

A doctor pronounced him dead at the scene a short time later.

On Wednesday a member of the Woodloes community created a JustGiving Page to help raise money for Scott's funeral.

The page says: "Last night our whole community was rocked as a friend we all grew up with was stabbed and unfortunately died.

"We have all agreed that we would like to raise as much money as we can to help pay for a great send off for our friend Scott.

"Every little penny helps and I know everyone within the Woodloes estate and surrounding areas will donate go help Scott's family give him the send off he deserves.

"Let's please show his family our support.

"Thank you to everyone who helps."

In just a few days the page has raised £2,485 of the £4,000 target.

Earlier today (Friday) Scott's partner and his family paid tribute to him.

Scott's long term partner Bethann said: "Boz had so many friends and he always made us laugh and smile. He was the life and soul of every party and was well known within Warwick. "He was an amazing friend and an even more amazing partner.

"We were soul mates and made each others lives so wonderful. We will all miss him so much. Forever my player 2."

Scott's father Clifford Bosley and sister Hayley Bosley said: "Scott was a loving son, brother, uncle and partner to Bethann.

"Scott was a smart, hardworking, funny, caring person who would do anything for anyone, he meant everything to us.

"This has been a huge shock for our family and left us and his friends devastated. "We'll always love you Scott, rest in peace."

Scott's mother Kathleen Francis said: "I was very proud of Scott and I will miss him very much."

Mr Bosley's family has appealed for their privacy to be respected at this time.



To donate to the JustGiving page for Scott's funeral click here.

Harry Stone, aged 21, of Sutherland Close, Warwick has been charged with Scott Bosley's murder.

He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court this morning (Friday 29 December) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on January 26 2018.