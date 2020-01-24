Fundraiser set up for family of Leamington murder victim

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a teenager killed in a Leamington stabbing last week.

Warwickshire Police were called to a report of two males who had been stabbed on Tachbrook Road in Leamington around 11am on Wednesday January 15.

Nasir Patrice

Police later determined a 17-year-old boy had died as the scene. He has since been identified as Nasir Patrice from Birmingham.

Nasir's aunt, Blue Brookes, has started a GoFundMe web page to help the family with the funeral arrangements.

Blue said on the GoFundMe page: "He was a caring, protective 17-year-old boy who did not deserve to leave this earth so early in his life.

"We are now arranging his funeral and I'm kindly asking for any donations no matter how small to go towards Nasir's funeral costs, just so we can take the pressure of his parents while they grieve."

Around £80 has been raised toward the £1,500 target listed on the GoFundMe web page.

Blue added: "We don't have to hit the target, just any amount will be appreciated."

Police have arrested four people, including the second person stabbed in connection to the ongoing murder investigation. Police are also still looking for a fifth person in connection to the murder investigation.

The following people have been arrested by police and released on bail:

A 33-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham who was injured in the incident was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.