Four teenagers arrested in connection to assault in Warwick

Warwickshire Police have arrested four teenagers in connection to the assault of a man in Warwick.

The man in his 40s was treated in hospital for a head injury following the attack outside the Co-op in Cressida Way of Heathcot.

The incident occurred around 6.40pm on Sunday (10 November).

Police arrested two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys, all from the Warwick area, on suspicion of assault.

All four have been bailed until December while enquiries continue.

Investigations are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 quoting incident 336 of November 10.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.