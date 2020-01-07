Former Warwickshire sports coach jailed for editing innocent pictures of girls to make it appear they were taking part in sex acts with him

A sports coach used photo-editing software to alter innocent pictures of girls to make it appear they were taking part in sex acts with him.

The doctored images were among hundreds of other indecent images of children Matthew Williams had downloaded onto his family laptop – where they were found by his horrified wife.



Williams (50), who lived in Shipston at the time, but now of Kingswinford, West Midlands, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to three charges of making indecent images of children.



He was jailed for eight months and ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years.



Prosecutor Nicholas Berry said the case concerned Williams’s use of a computer over a period between July 2015 and December 2018.



His wife found the images on the laptop and reported them. He was arrested later that day.



The computer and memory stick were seized, and the police found just over 500 indecent images of children.

Six of them were ‘pseudo-images’ in which innocent images of girls taken from legitimate sources had been doctored to make it appear they were taking part in sex acts.



And when he was interviewed, Williams admitted using photo-editing software to alter the pictures, for which he accepted there was a sexual motivation, added Mr Berry.



Graeme Simpson, defending, said the offences came about at a time of a deteriorating relationship between Williams and his wife, and following his arrest he left their home and was now living with his mother in Dudley, where he was originally from.



Asking the judge to pass a suspended sentence, Mr Simpson said that Williams has been in contact with the Lucy Faithful Foundation, which works with sex offenders, and also receiving therapy from another organisation.



But jailing Williams, Judge Sylvia de Bertodano told him: “You are here because of images your former wife found on your computer.



“Many of them were images of real children being abused sexually, but a small number were images that had been made by you of children which were made into sexualised images of them.



“When you look at images of children in this way, you are looking at images of real children being sexually abused."