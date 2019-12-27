Flowers left at scene of fatal road traffic collision in Leamington as police continue appeal

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Leamington earlier this month.

Flowers have been left at the scene in tribute to the victim, a woman in her 50s who was killed after she was hit by a silver Mercedes C220 which had ended up on the pavement after it was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on the corner of Rugby Road and Guys Cliffe Road on Tuesday December 17 at about 7.35pm.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the fatal road traffic incident in Rugby Road, Leamington on December 17. Flowers have been left at the scene in tribute to the victim - a woman in her 50s.

The victim is yet to have been named.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving following the incident.

Insp Jem Mountford of Warwickshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

“If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 407 of 17 December 2019.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this difficult time.”

Police have said a dog was taken to the vets after the collision and survived the incident.

Anybody with information about the incident can call 01926 415415.