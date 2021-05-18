Five people arrested over drug offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Five people have been arrested in the space of a few hours over drug offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

In the first incident, a man was stop searched in Buckley Road, Leamington at about 2.40pm yesterday (Monday) where he was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "A further search of a nearby premises led to a further seizure of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, and a 25-year-old woman was arrested for the same offence.

"Various other items including scales and cash were also seized.

"Both individuals have been interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue."

In a second incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested on Arthur Street, Kenilworth, last night (Monday) on suspicion of drug driving and possession of class A and class B drugs.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

In a third incident, a car was stopped on Banbury Road, Warwick by OPU Warwickshire officers yesterday afternoon (Monday).

A holdall and rucksack were found in the vehicle, containing suspected class A drugs.

A 29-year-old woman from Bishops Tachbrook was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.