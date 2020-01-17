Family pays tribute to Leamington murder victim

The family of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Leamington on Wednesday (January 15) has paid tribute to him.

Police were called at around 11am on Wednesday morning to a report that two males had been stabbed on Tachbrook Road in Leamington.

Nasir Patrice from Birmingham. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Emergency services attended but one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene while an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Formal identification has now taken place and confirmed that the boy who died was Nasir Patrice from Birmingham.

Three males have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder:

A 33-year-old man from Leamington has been released on police bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry remains in custody.

The 18-year-old man injured in the incident is also under arrest and remains in police custody in hospital.

Today, the victim’s family has paid tribute to him saying: “We are all deeply saddened, heartbroken and will miss Nasir. Our lives will never be the same without him.”

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith from Warwickshire Police said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all those who knew Nasir and are coming to terms with their loss.

“Investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing and we have dedicated an enormous amount of resources into this complex investigation to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

“We will not tolerate violent crime in our communities and will do everything we can to keep Warwickshire safe.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who thinks they may have information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.

“We are still trying to identify a fourth man in connection with this incident who is described as a young black male who we believe may have a leg injury.

"He was last seen on Emscote Road close to the junction with Fosberry Close in Warwick at around 11.30am on Wednesday morning. If you think you have seen this man or do see him, please call us on 101.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience while road closures have been in place and their ongoing support in sharing our appeals.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area at around the time of the incident, may have seen something suspicious or has information that could help with our investigation is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of January 15.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.