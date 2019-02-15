Families' anguish over possible early release of Kenilworth man who killed three in car crash

Mothers of the three people killed by a Kenilworth drink driver when they were passengers in his car have launched a petition against his early release.

Jamie Riddick was 21 when he was jailed for nine years on three counts of death by dangerous driving in 2016 after he admitted responsibility for killing Nathan Rhodes, 23, of Southam, Ryan Case, 25, of Stockton, and 27-year-old Emily Jennings, of Warwick, after crashing his Citroen Saxo into a tree and a wall in Radford Road on June 20 2015.

A fourth passenger, Charlie Smith, was also thrown from the car and severely injured.

Riddick - who did not have a full driving licence - was at almost twice the drink-drive limit - and the defective car was not insured nor did it have an MoT certificate and had been purchased by he and his father as an insurance write-off in November 2014 for £375.

During the court case, Riddick was told to expect to serve at least half of the sentence given to him.

But, this week, the victim's mothers Hazel Case, Gill Jennings and Barbara Hatcher - who is Nathan's mother - contacted the Courier and KWN, to express their dismay that they have been informed by a victim liaison officer that Riddick has applied for early release less than half way through his sentence and they fear that this will be granted soon.

They said: "The families are absolutely shocked and devastated to hear that he is to be released so early

"We have been told by the probation service that it will be sometime between February and July 2019.

"We had been informed by the Probation Service that the month of release on licence was July 2020 with the understanding that prisoners will be released at the half way point of their sentence, Riddick hasn’t reached this point yet, he has another year and a half left to serve, he has only been in prison for three years.

"A year for each person he killed is not justice.

" We want to make people aware how little lives really matter when they decide to release prisoners back into the community, this is an insult to us and the memory of our loved ones.

"Three families have had their lives destroyed by this, we have not had time to grieve or to prepare ourselves for his release."

