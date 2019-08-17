Emergency services respond to 'complex multi-agency' incident in Kenilworth

Authorities from multiple agencies have responded to a 'complex multi-agency' incident in Kenilworth this afternoon (Saturday August 17).

Emergency services responded to an incident involving concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Oaks Road in Kenilworth.

Warwickshire Police have closed the road and placed a cordon along property on the road.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have responded to a 'complex multi-agency' incident in Kenilworth.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was also among the agencies who responded.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service say they're working to JESIP Principles (Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles) to resolve the incident.

More details will be released when made available.

Emergency agencies respond to incident in Kenilworth (photo from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue twitter)