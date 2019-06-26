Elderly Warwick resident targeted in distraction burglary

An elderly Warwick resident was targeted in a distraction burglary last week.

The incident happened on June 20 in Chesford Crescent.

Police are appealing for information.

According to the Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood Team the resident was approached by a couple acting as gardeners.

They then asked the resident if any gardening work needed to be done.

Whilst the man spoke to the resident at the back of the garden the woman went into the house and stole more than £200 in cash from a wallet.

If anyone has any information about the incident they should call 101 quoting incident number 139 of June 20.