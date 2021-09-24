Drivers fined for removing and damaging police cones at a parking blackspot in Leamington

Drivers have removed and damaged police cones which officers placed at a parking blackspot in Leamington.

Leamington police officers have spent a lot of time dealing with complaints of workers parking their cars dangerously in Juno Drive and the surrounding roads.

And over the past few weeks, they have been issuing fines.

One of the damaged police cones. Photo by Leamington Police.

But in the past few days they put down police cones - and were shocked to see that some drivers completely ignored them. In fact, some drivers moved them on to the pavement and even damaged them.

"Tickets have been issued to the drivers who have ignored, moved and damaged police cones," said Leamington Police.

"Please use official parking provided."