Driver 'jumped' in Lapworth carjacking

A driver was 'jumped' during a car jacking in Lapworth.

The incident happened around 9pm on Thursday September 19.

Police are appealing for information

According to the Warwick Rural West Safer Neighbourhood Team, two white men jumped the driver of a Audi Q7 as he got out to open the gates to a property in Old Warwick Road.

The car was stolen but later recovered by West Midlands Police.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information with any information to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 436 of September 19.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111