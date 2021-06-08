Driver allegedly spat at and tried to bite a police officer when he was arrested for drink driving in Leamington

A driver allegedly spat at and tried to bite a police officer as he attempted to arrested him on suspicion of drink driving in Leamington.

This is just one of 15 cases of assaults on Warwickshire Police officers since the start of June.

The suspect is alleged to have carried out the assault when his car was stopped in Valley Road, Leamington on Sunday afternoon

A 28-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and assaulting an emergency worker. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Here is a round-up of the other assaults on police officers in the past few days:

Four officers were allegedly assaulted as they attempted to detain a man in connection with an altercation in Clement Street, Leamington in the early hours of Monday morning. A 47-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested and later charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, racially aggravated harassment, common assault, criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday 9 June).

A 21-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested after officers responded to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman at Stratford Railway Station on the evening of 1 June. It is alleged an officer was kicked as he attempted to detain the suspect. The woman was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

Four officers were allegedly assaulted after they responded to a report of antisocial behaviour in Jubilee Way, Bishop’s Tachbrook in the early hours of 3 June. A 19-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested and later charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.

A volunteer special constable was allegedly spat at as he tried to detain a drunken male on the A3400 in Wootton Wawen on Friday night. A 48-year-old man from Wootton Wawen was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.

An officer was allegedly assaulted after he responded to a report of a man being drunk and disorderly in Baker Avenue, Stratford in the early hours of Friday (4 June) morning. A 29-year-old man from Stratford was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.

An officer was allegedly punched as he attempted to arrest a man following a report of an altercation at a property in Morgan Row, Rugby on Saturday night. A 48-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and later charged with assaulting a police officer. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 25 June 2021.

An officer was allegedly kicked as he attempted to detain a drunken man in Hanson Avenue, Shipston on Sunday evening. A 42-year-old man from Shipston was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.