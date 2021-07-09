Doctor denies unlawfully evicting a man from her flat in Kenilworth

Amy Eskander

A jury is going to have to decide whether a man evicted by a doctor from a flat she owned in Kenilworth was a tenant or a lodger, a judge has heard.

Dr Amy Eskander pleaded not guilty to Warwick Crown Court to the unlawful eviction of Lee Barnett from the flat in Station Road, Kenilworth, in September last year.

It is alleged that Eskander (40) did so by arranging for his possessions to be removed from the flat without his permission and then getting a locksmith to change the locks.

Tony Watkin, prosecuting on behalf of Warwick District Council, said the case had been brought on the basis that Mr Barnett was a tenant at the flat.

He said the prosecution case was that Eskander lived at addresses in London and elsewhere where she works as a doctor.

But Selena Jones, for Eskander, said her defence was that the Station Road address was her ‘main and principal home.’

And she added: “It is not accepted that the complainant was a tenant, but was a lodger.”

The case was adjourned for trial, which is not expected to take place until next year.