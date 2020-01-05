Delivery driver pleads guilty to careless driving following fatal crash with Leamington motorcyclist

A Royal Mail delivery driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving which led to the death of a motorcyclist.

And Leamington biker Simon Welsh suffered fatal injuries from which he died at the scene of the collision on the B4100 Banbury Road at Warmington in south Warwickshire.

Van driver Dean Travers pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to causing Mr Welshs death by careless driving.

Following an investigation into the tragic incident in September 2018, van driver Dean Travers was charged with causing 42-year-old Mr Welsh’s death by careless driving.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court, it was anticipated that Travers (53) of Mold Crescent, Banbury, would plead not guilty and face a trial later in the year.

But before the charge was put to him, Judge Peter Cooke, who commented that he knew the road, outlined the case.

“A Royal Mail delivery driver, he made a delivery and then pulled out onto the B4100 heading towards a pub called The Falcon which was to be his next call.”

As Travers turned across the carriageway onto the car park, Mr Welsh, who was behind him riding his Honda Fireblade in the same direction, ‘embarked on an unwise overtaking manoeuvre,’ and the collision occurred.

“We also know Mr Welsh had a small quantity of alcohol in his system and, more significantly, he had a not insignificant amount of cannabis, about three-and-a-half times the legal limit,” observed the judge.

Tom Kenning, prosecuting, pointed out that Travers ‘was not wearing his bifocals, which he should have been wearing.’

Following an adjournment for his barrister Ian Windridge to discuss the case with him, Travers pleaded guilty to causing Mr Welsh’s death by careless driving.

Asking for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, Mr Windridge said Travers had had ‘a 30-year unblemished record’ with Royal Mail.

“Since this, he’s been taken from mobile delivery to a foot delivery, but, having been convicted of a criminal offence, it may be he has to be relieved of his position as a matter of policy.”

Adjourning the case for the pre-sentence report to be prepared, and to enable Travers to obtain character references, Judge Cooke imposed an interim driving ban and granted him bail.

And he told Travers: “Please rest assured that by doing what you have done today, you have maximised the credit available to you.

“I acknowledge the difficulties of your situation and the step you have taken today. You are to be commended for that.”