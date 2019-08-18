Death not being treated as suspicious from 'complex' incident in Kenilworth

The death of a man in his 20s over the weekend in Kenilworth is not being treated as suspicious by authorities.

Warwickshire Police posted an update on social media early this evening (Sunday August 18) to what was described as a 'complex multi-agency' incident.

Officers have been conducting further enquiries at a property on Oaks Road in Kenilworth following the death of a man in his 20s on Saturday (August 17).

Detective Inspector Paul Thompson from Warwickshire Police said: "I'd like to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation over the weekend whilst emergency services have been in the area.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"Our thoughts remain with the young man's family at this difficult time."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be turned over to the coroner.

Emergency services from multiple agencies were originally called to the Oaks Road property around 1.30pm Saturday August 17 following a concern for the welfare of a man in his 20s. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin was notified.

Due to an unidentified substance believed to be in the property, a specialist team attended the incident as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters with the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were among the agencies who responded to what was called a 'complex multi-agency' incident.