Cyclist dies following a collision in Leamington

A cyclist has died after he sustained serious injuries during a collision in Leamington last month.

Warwickshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses or information following a serious collision in Leamington on Thursday 21 March.

The collision happened at around 7.30pm on March 21 in Tachbrook Street where a collision occurred between a cyclist and a pedestrian.

The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries. He was airlifted to hospital where he died last week.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

If anyone has any information they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 338 of March 21.