Crime reduced by 29 per cent for Kenilworth over three month period

Overall crime in the Kenilworth area has decreased between August and October by 29.3 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

Statistics released by Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) with Warwickshire Police say overall major crimes have decreased over the three months for the town when compared to the same time last year.

The safer neighbourhood team also said there were 219 fewer recorded crimes from January to October of this year when compared to the same 10-month period last year.

Fraser Pithie with Kenilworth Watch said: "The latest statistics released by Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team are very much welcomed by Kenilworth Watch.

"We believe that the reduction is partly due to more people actively taking interest in their own security and taking appropriate measures to deter criminals.

"Our regular crime alerts which now go out to over 900 homes have undoubtedly helped in focusing householders on matters of home and vehicle security.

"While the reduction is encouraging we still wish to emphasise that criminals continue to operate in our area and therefore vigilance and deterrence are both continually required so we are able to protect our homes, property and vehicles.

"We'd like to to take this opportunity to thank Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team for all the work in helping preventing and deterring crime.

"Kenilworth is fortunate in being one of only a few places that has the benefit of timely and up to date crime alerts via its Safer Neighbourhood Team who is supported by Police Service Volunteers."

Reports of robberies and anti-social behaviour both decreased each of the three months when compared to the same time period last year.

Police

The number of robberies decreased for the month of October going from three in 2018 to none this year. The robberies also decreased for the months of September and October with one robbery last year in September and two last year in October.

There have been no reported robberies over the three-month period of August to October this year.

Reports of anti-social behaviour also decreased for the three month period.

During the month August reports of anti-social behaviour decreased from 45 last year to 16 this year. During the month of September reports of anti-social behaviour decreased from 35 last year to 19 this year. In October reports of anti-social behaviour decreased from 21 last year to 11 this year.

The number of burglaries remained the same at 14 for the month of August when comparing 2018 to 2019. The number of burglaries decreased by four from 13 in 2018 to nine this year for the month of September.

In contrast the number of burglaries increase during the month of October from nine in 2018 to 14 this year.

Violent and sexual offences have increased two out of the three months when compared to last year.

Violent and sexual offences decreased by five during the month of August going from 34 in 2018 to 29 offences this year.

The violent offences increased slightly for both September and October from last year to this year.

The violent offences increased by two from 28 in 2018 to 30 this year for the month of September. The violent and sexual offences increased by five during the month of October going from 22 in 2018 to 27 this year.