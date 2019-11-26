Construction site in Kenilworth burgled twice over the weekend

Warwickshire Police are investigating two burglaries at the same construction site in Kenilworth.

Offenders broke into a construction site two times located in Red Lane of Kenilworth and stole heaters, scaffolding, hand tools and ladders.

Police

The first of the two burglaries occurred between 4pm on Friday November 22 and 8am on Saturday November 23.

The second burglary at the construction site occurred between 3pm on Saturday November 23 and 7am on Monday November 25.

Anyone with information about the two construction site burglaries can call police on 101 quoting incident number 72 of November 25.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.