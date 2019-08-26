Children's quad bike stolen from Kenilworth property

Police are looking for information after a children's quad bike was stolen from a Kenilworth property.

The theft occurred after offenders gained entry to a rear garden of a property at Clarendon Road in Kenilworth and stole a red and black children's quad bike from a storage tent.

The theft happened between Sunday August 4 and Saturday August 24.

Anyone with information about the quad bike theft should call Warwickshire Police on 101 using incident number 214 of August 24.

In an related item police are also looking for information in what's described as suspicious activity on Friday August 23.

The suspicious activity happened after two men used a grey van, approached people parking at a supermarket car park in Kenilworth.

The men offered items for sale using phrases such as 'do you want a generator for a couple of quid' between 10 and 11.30am on Friday.

The men were also trying to sell other tools from the van.

Members of the public are advised not to engage with these people or to buy items from them.

Police advise anyone anyone that is approached to walk away and discreetly, from a place of safety, contact Warwickshire Police on 101 as soon as possible.