Cashpoint in Kenilworth 'blown up' overnight

A cashpoint in Kenilworth was 'blown up' in the early hours of this morning (Monday December 4).

An apparent explosion at Nationwide's cashpoint in Warwick Road took place at around 2am today, and woke people nearby.

Despite the raid, Nationwide still opened on Monday morning, albeit with reduced staff.

It is not yet known whether any money was successfully stolen. There was visible damage to the cashpoint this morning.

Richard Dickson, who lives in nearby Barrow Road, spoke to staff members in the morning, who confirmed none of them were injured due to the raid happening late at night.

He said: "The main thing is no staff were hurt. It's not what the town needs at this time of year."

Warwickshire Police and Nationwide have been contacted for updates.