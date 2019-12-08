Cash stolen during burglary of Whitnash business

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information following an incident of theft of cash during the burglary of a business in Whitnash.

Offenders unknown caused damage in the burglary, which occurred at a business in Whitnash Road in Whitnash of Leamington.

Loose cash and two cash boxes were stolen during the burglary.

Exit was made via a fire door at the rear of the building.

The burglary occurred between 10.30pm on Monday December 2 and 6am on Tuesday December 3.

No description of offenders is currently available.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 52 of December 3.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.