Cash stolen during burglary of Leamington town centre restaurant

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of cash during the burglary of a restaurant in the Leamington town centre.

The burglary occurred at a restaurant in Regent Street between 5pm on Tuesday December 17 and 9am on Wednesday December 18.

Police

Unknown offenders forced entry to the premises, causing damage.

The offenders took money from the till and other unspecified items.

No description of offenders is currently available, but police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 143 of December 18.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.