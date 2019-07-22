Cash machine targeted at Sydenham supermarket

A cash machine was targeted at a supermarket in Sydenham last week.

The incident happened at Asda supermarket and petrol station in Chesterton Drive, where a cash machine was damaged and money was also stolen at around 3.30am last Thursday (July 18).

Asda in Sydenham. Photo from Google Street View.

Police believe there is good footage from the CCTV, and are investigating. It is unknown at this moment how much money has been taken.

Warwickshire Police is appealing to the community for information about the incident.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident numbers 97 and 98 of July 18.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.