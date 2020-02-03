Cash and jewellery stolen in Kenilworth burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of cash and jewellery during a Kenilworth burglary.

The burglary happened after offenders broke into a property Thornby Avenue, Kenilworth.

Once inside the offenders stole a quantity of cash and also items of jewellery.

The burglary occurred between 11am and 8.15pm yesterday Sunday February 2.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 405 of February 2.

Police are also investigating the reported theft of a pedal cycle in Kenilworth on the same day.

Offender/s stole a pedal cycle that was padlocked to a pole outside a property in Finham Road, Kenilworth.

The pedal cycle theft occurred between 7am and 5.45pm yesterday Sunday February 2.

The bike stolen is a black Carrera mountain bike with 24 gears.

Anyone with information about the pedal cycle theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 359 of February 2.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about either of these incidents the please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.