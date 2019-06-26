Cases of vodka and music equipment stolen during spate of thefts in Leamington

Cases of vodka and music equipment are among the items that have been stole in the latest spate of thefts in Leamington.

The thefts have taken place over the last few days and Warwickshire Police is appealing to the community for information following the incidents.

The first theft (incident number 42 of June 21) took place around 9.20pm on June 21 where four cases of vodka were stolen.

Two men entered a warehouse in Chesterton Drive and took four cases of 'Russian Standard Vodka'. It happened during a delivery.

Two thefts then took place on Monday (June 24). The first of these (incident number 40 of June 24) happened around 4am at a chemist store on the Parade.

Described as a white male, dressed in black with a black woolly "Batman" hat also wearing black Adidas trainers with blue stripes, the thief gained access to the store and stole bottles of fragrance.

Monday's second incident (incident number 443 of June 24) happened around 9pm where a silver metal flight case, containing music microphones were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in Gaveston Road.

If anyone has any information about any of the thefts they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the relevant incident number given above.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111