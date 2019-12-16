Car repair business in Leamington town centre burgled

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of computerised car diagnostic equipment during the burglary of a business in the Leamington town centre.

The burglary occurred between 11am on Saturday December 14 and 6pm on Sunday December 15.

Damage was done to the door of the premises by unknown offenders. They entered the premises and removed two car diagnostic computers, damaging the padlock to a secured storage unit.

No description of offenders is currently available, but Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 336 of December 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.